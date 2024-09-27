Soccer

Sundowns coach Mngqithi expects stern test from Nabi’s new-look Chiefs

Sundowns boss is wary of threat posed by their former star Gaston Sirino

27 September 2024 - 11:59 By Sazi Hadebe and Marc Strydom
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi during a media briefing at Vodacom World in Midrand on Thursday ahead of his team's clash against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has been impressed by Kaizer Chiefs’ start to the 2024-25 season, and believes the new-look Amakhosi can provide a stern test for his star-studded side, as the Brazilians aim to build on recent momentum. 

Like previous Sundowns coaches, while acknowledging it was always a boost to beat a big side like Chiefs, Mngqithi said prestige would not provide his side’s motivation trying to win Saturday’s Betway Premiership match at FNB Stadium.

Downs, after a patchy start as Mngqithi entered his first tenure as head coach — with much to live up to after the Brazilians beat their own points record and lost one game going to their seventh Premiership title in succession under Rulani Mokwena last campaign — have been showing signs of settling. 

After their exit, losing in both legs of their MTN8 semifinal against Stellenbosch FC, the goals have come thick and fast in recent matches. Sundowns swept aside Mbabane Swallows 8-0 on aggregate in their Champions League second preliminary round tie, and won 2-0 against SuperSport United in the league, with Tuesday’s 4-1 thrashing of Marumo Gallants. 

“For us it’s always about winning the next match,” Mngqithi said about the clash against Chiefs, where he expects a test closer to the one his side were presented by Stellies. 

“We can say it’s not important to win this one or that one, but the truth is we’re a club that believes every match we play, we play it with one mentality, which is to win it. I know it’s not going to be an easy one. Chiefs have started well and we must give them credit where it is due. That makes for an interesting game for the spectators, but we’ll be going all out to win it.”

Among Chiefs’ signings, who have helped bring a new energy to their line-up, is Uruguayan Gaston Sirino, who was released by Sundowns in the off-season and has perhaps done the most to galvanise Amakhosi. “We must respect him. He would not stay at Sundowns for seven years if he was not a good footballer,” Mngqithi said.

“We know what he is capable of. We know most of his strengths. He’s a very dangerous player. We cannot run away from the reality that he’s a very important player for the opponents at the moment.”

Sundowns’ teething problems under their new coach have included the sidelining of big stars Khuliso Mudau in defence and Teboho Mokoena in midfield. 

Meanwhile, Chiefs have doubts of their own going into a clash that has been hyped up by the form of the two teams, and their respective dramas, resulting in 44,000 tickets sold by Thursday. 

Nabi, the 59-year-old former coach of Yanga in Tanzania and FAR Rabat in Morocco, has been brought in with a high-powered technical staff to reverse a disastrous nine seasons without silverware at Naturena. Chiefs’ start with wins away against Marumo Gallants (2-1) and AmaZulu (3-1) has raised expectations from their huge, success-starved fan base.

Nabi has pleaded for patience, and rightly so. Amakhosi showed glimpses of the intensity, fast-paced attacking and structured defence the Tunisian is aiming to instil in their two victories. 

A second half against Usuthu in which Chiefs went off the boil and conceded a goal, and allowed the Durban team to hit the post twice, indicates there’s plenty of work to do at Amakhosi.

This weekend's Betway Premiership matches

Saturday: 

  • Kaizer Chiefs v Mamelodi Sundowns, FNB Stadium (3pm) 
  • Sekhukhune United v Lamontville Golden Arrows, Peter Mokaba Stadium (3pm) 
  • Magesi FC v Royal AM, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium (5.30pm) 
  • Cape Town City v SuperSport United, Athlone Stadium (8pm) 
  • Marumo Gallants v AmaZulu, Free State Stadium (8pm) 

Sunday: 

  • Richards Bay v Orlando Pirates, King Zwelithini Stadium (3pm) 
  • Chippa United v TS Galaxy, Buffalo City Stadium (3pm) 
  • Polokwane City v Stellenbosch FC, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium (5.30pm) 

