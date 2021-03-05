Zungu was key in South Africa’s Nations Cup Group C wins against Sao Tome in November‚ and is likely to be again in the final two fixtures against Ghana at FNB Stadium on March 25 and Sudan in Khartoum on March 28.

And in a squad decimated by injuries‚ Ntseki could not afford to leave the player out‚ even if he’s bound to be a little match rusty.

“I said some time ago that we were waiting for the club to decide what should happen with the situation with Bongani‚” Ntseki explained.

“The unfortunate part of it is that Bongani is a national team player‚ and there is so much attention that will be given to him if he misbehaves wherever he is playing – so we understand that one.

“But we always respect the independence of the club in dealing with a situation at club level. I met with the CEO [of Safa‚ Tebogo Motlanthe]‚ we spoke about it and said‚ ‘Let’s wait for the club to give their verdict before we decide how we are going to handle this matter’.

“The club [Rangers] then had a DC with Bongani and the rest of the guys‚ and they dealt with it in the way that they did‚ and Bongani was put in to play in that Europa League game.

“So when it comes to us and the players and the clubs – if ever a player is found on the wrong side of the law at national team level‚ that player will be dealt with by the national team. And when that player goes back to his club‚ the club is not going to mete out any form of punishment based on what happened in the national team.