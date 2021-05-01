Red-hot AmaZulu usurp PSL lead from Mamelodi Sundowns

Luvuyo Memela scored on the stroke of half time to take AmaZulu two points clear at the top of the DStv Premiership table as they defeated neighbours Lamontville Golden Arrows 1-0 in one of the most highly-charged KwaZulu-Natal derbies in years.

This victory, Usuthu’s 14th in 26 matches, saw the KZN team usurp the lead of three-time defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, at least for 24 hours.

The Brazilians have to win against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Sunday if they are to regain the top position that the once invincible-appearing Pretoria giants have occupied all season. Sundowns have a three-game in hand advantage over AmaZulu, so are still title favourites.

On the lush but uneven surface of Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont in Durban, Memela’s goal, taken from just outside the area, came when the match look set for a stalemate by the break.