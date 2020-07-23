"Or if we don’t get that information‚ I’d put a second option to the minister to then say‚ ‘OK‚ take that responsibility from us and exonerate us from any liabilities that will emanate from people not following what we have agreed at the JLC as health protocol.

“Because you see‚ as it is widely reported we look as if we are the stumbling block. But we are making the return as easy as we can.

“That’s why we are saying‚ ‘If you remove the responsibility from us we are happy that the league and government takes responsibility’.

“Because the league says‚ ‘We have the letter from the government’. And it has been reported on many media platforms that they are saying they have submitted to government‚ which is not in line with the agreed communication protocol‚ which was also established by the government.”

Motlanthe last week said PSL compliance officer Murphy had not been available yet for the meeting with Ngwenya and Ncame.

The PSL will hold a Board of Governors meeting where the feasibility of the August 1 kickoff – the PSL had hoped for July 18 – and perhaps even potential cancellation of the Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship‚ will be discussed.

The PSL suspended its matches due to Covid-19 on March 16.