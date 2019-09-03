Soccer

Safa confirms they received ‘many‚ many’ applications for Bafana Bafana job

03 September 2019 - 12:24 By Marc Strydom
SA Football Association acting chief executive Russell Paul addresses the media at Safa House on March 1 2019.
SA Football Association acting chief executive Russell Paul addresses the media at Safa House on March 1 2019.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

South African Football Association (Safa) acting chief executive Russell Paul has said that there were “many” applications for the Bafana Bafana head coaching job‚ including a good number from outside South Africa.

Molefi Ntseki was promoted from being the U17 head coach and Bafana assistant and caretaker to full-time head coach after a meeting of the Safa National Executive Committee (NEC) on Saturday.

After Ntseki was confirmed‚ Paul was asked if there have been applications for the post vacated by Stuart Baxter who resigned in August from abroad.

“There were many people‚ many‚ many people. That’s why I say‚ if I were to try and give you a list it would be an endless list‚” Paul responded.

Pressed on names‚ Paul said: “I can’t even remember the names now. So I think I would be doing an injustice if I were to name one out of 100 or 250 people.”

Ntseki’s name was put forward in a lone recommendation by Safa’s technical committee in Saturday’s meeting at Safa House and the NEC were convinced enough to then endorse that.

Paul then called Ntseki who accepted the position.

Paul was asked if Ntseki had impressed in an interview‚ or if any interview process had been held of prospective candidates.

“That’s a question I can’t give you an exact answer to because unfortunately in the times when the technical committee met I wasn’t part of the committee‚” he said.

Ntseki (50)‚ who had already been named caretaker Bafana coach for Saturday’s friendly against Zambia in Lusaka‚ now takes charge of that match as full-time head coach.

His head coaching experience includes as national U17 boss‚ who he steered to runners-up at the 2015 Africa U17 Championship and a group stage exit at the Fifa U17 World Cup that year.

Most read

  1. Mosimane humbled by the love from Celtic supporters Soccer
  2. Sundowns coach Mosimane on the verge of signing former Bafana striker Soccer
  3. Mosimane on Bafana job: 'It was sad to be fired by a taxi owner and a ... Soccer
  4. Safa explains why Molefi Ntseki was appointed Bafana Bafana full time coach Soccer
  5. Ex-Pirates coach Micho’s ‘R18m salary’ at Zamalek revealed Soccer

Latest Videos

Amy-Lee kidnapping: what we know so far
Inner city war-zone: Protesters loot and destroy Jeppestown

Related articles

  1. Low profile Molefi Ntseki not a 'cheap option'‚ says Safa Soccer
  2. Ntseki tasked with qualifying for Afcon 2021 and Qatar World Cup Soccer
  3. Molefi Ntseki's knowledge of young players could work in his favour Sport
  4. Safa explains why Molefi Ntseki was appointed Bafana Bafana full time coach Soccer
  5. Molefi Ntseki appointed full time Bafana Bafana head coach Soccer
  6. Safa look set to go local in the search for a new Bafana Bafana coach Soccer
X