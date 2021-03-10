Sundowns send Polokwane City crashing out of Nedbank Cup in pulsating four-goal thriller

During a near perfect first half, Mamelodi Sundowns ruthlessly bullied and picked apart helpless Polokwane City with four unanswered goals.

In the end, Sundowns ran out 4-0 winners to set-up a mouthwatering Nedbank Cup, last 16 meeting with Orlando Pirates but co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena will agree that they should have scored more.

The second half that started with Aubrey Modiba, Keletso Makgalwa and Promise Mkhuma coming on for Lyle Lakay, Erasmus and Peter Shalulile and those changes disrupted their rhythm.

Mngqithi, Komphela and Mokwena made more changes with George Maluleka and Bangaly Soumahoro coming on for Lesedi Kapinga and Ricardo Mascimento and they reached the end with a clean sheet.