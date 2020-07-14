The PSL unable to resume the season on July 18 'due to unavailability of match officials'

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has said it will engage its stakeholders as it is unable to resume the 2019-20 season on July 18 “due to unavailability of match officials”.

The PSL made this announcement in a statement on Tuesday night following the conclusion of an earlier virtual meeting of the league’s board of governors‚ comprising the 32 Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship teams.

Earlier on Tuesday the SA Football Association (Safa)‚ the mother body entrusted with ultimately passing the PSL’s compliance with the joint Safa-PSL directive on a return to play in a bio-safe environment (BSE)‚ put out a statement saying “the first week of August 2020 is the appropriate date for the commencement of NSL matches”.

The PSL is the trading name of the National Soccer League (NSL).