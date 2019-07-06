Baxter starts Lorch in Bafana's huge Afcon clash against Egypt

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has made two changes to his starting line-up for Bafana Bafana's huge 2019 Africa Cup of Nations last-16 match-up against hosts Egypt, notably giving Orlando Pirates attacker Thembinkosi Lorch a first run of the tournament.

The two changes for Bafana from their final 1-0 Group D defeat against Morocco in Saturday night's knockout fixture (kickoff 9pm) in front of a hostile 75,000 crowd at sold-out Cairo International Stadium saw Dean Furman return in central midfield, replacing forward Thulani Serero.

Lorch came in for suspended Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Themba Zwane.

The Pirates man was to play in a three-man attack along with Percy Tau and Lebogang Mothiba as Baxter has opted for a 4-3-3 formation.