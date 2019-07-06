Soccer

Baxter starts Lorch in Bafana's huge Afcon clash against Egypt

06 July 2019 - 18:31 By MARC STRYDOM IN CAIRO - EGYPT
Thembinkosi Lorch and Motjeka Madisha during the South African national mens soccer team training session at Steyn City School on November 13, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has made two changes to his starting line-up for Bafana Bafana's huge 2019 Africa Cup of Nations last-16 match-up against hosts Egypt, notably giving Orlando Pirates attacker Thembinkosi Lorch a first run of the tournament.

The two changes for Bafana from their final 1-0 Group D defeat against Morocco in Saturday night's knockout fixture (kickoff 9pm) in front of a hostile 75,000 crowd at sold-out Cairo International Stadium saw Dean Furman return in central midfield, replacing forward Thulani Serero.

Lorch came in for suspended Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Themba Zwane.

The Pirates man was to play in a three-man attack along with Percy Tau and Lebogang Mothiba as Baxter has opted for a 4-3-3 formation.

Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo and Bongani Zungu are the midfield three. Thamsanqa Mkhize, captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, Buhle Mkhwanazi and Sifiso Hlanti are retained as the back four.

In-form Ronwen Williams stays at goalkeeper.

Bafana starting XI: 4-3-3 Ronwen  Williams - Thamsanqa Mkhize, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (capt), Sifiso Hlanti - Dean Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Bongani Zungu -Thembinkosi  Lorch, Percy Tau, Lebogang Mothiba

Substitutes: Darren Keet, Bruce Bvuma, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Daniel Cardoso, Innocent Maela, Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani  Mabunda, Sbusiso Vilakazi, Thulani Serero, Lars Veldwijk, Lebogang Maboe

