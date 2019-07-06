Baxter starts Lorch in Bafana's huge Afcon clash against Egypt
Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has made two changes to his starting line-up for Bafana Bafana's huge 2019 Africa Cup of Nations last-16 match-up against hosts Egypt, notably giving Orlando Pirates attacker Thembinkosi Lorch a first run of the tournament.
The two changes for Bafana from their final 1-0 Group D defeat against Morocco in Saturday night's knockout fixture (kickoff 9pm) in front of a hostile 75,000 crowd at sold-out Cairo International Stadium saw Dean Furman return in central midfield, replacing forward Thulani Serero.
Lorch came in for suspended Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Themba Zwane.
The Pirates man was to play in a three-man attack along with Percy Tau and Lebogang Mothiba as Baxter has opted for a 4-3-3 formation.
Bafana Bafana starting line up:— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 6, 2019
Ronwen Williams(G), Thamsanqa Mkhize, Sfiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (C), Dean Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Bongani Zungu, Thembinkosi Lorch, Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba pic.twitter.com/4NRVU9QaTr
Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo and Bongani Zungu are the midfield three. Thamsanqa Mkhize, captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, Buhle Mkhwanazi and Sifiso Hlanti are retained as the back four.
In-form Ronwen Williams stays at goalkeeper.
Bafana starting XI: 4-3-3 Ronwen Williams - Thamsanqa Mkhize, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (capt), Sifiso Hlanti - Dean Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Bongani Zungu -Thembinkosi Lorch, Percy Tau, Lebogang Mothiba
Substitutes: Darren Keet, Bruce Bvuma, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Daniel Cardoso, Innocent Maela, Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, Sbusiso Vilakazi, Thulani Serero, Lars Veldwijk, Lebogang Maboe