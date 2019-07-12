Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says forgotten former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates striker Tokelo Rantie deserves a second chance to revive his that has hit the skids.

Rantie‚ who helped Bournemouth to gain promotion to the English Premiership during the 2015/2016 season‚ is currently training with Sundowns on their pre-season camp in Nelspruit.

“We gave him chance and he is training with us‚” said Mosimane about troubled 28-year old Rantie who has not played competitive football since October 2017 after he walked out on his Turkish club Genclerbirligi where he was on a lucrative contract.

“He pleaded to say coach give me a chance to look at my condition. He said to me‚ if you think that’s what you like‚ I will be happy to be handed a contract and I said OK. The guy was in the English Premiership a few seasons ago and he also played for a big club in Turkey and in Sweden. He played in one of the matches for Bafana Bafana against Nigeria not so long ago. I mean really.”

Mosimane said Rantie‚ who was released by Cape Town City from his contract without kicking a ball in December‚ deserves a second chance because he is a good player who can help Bafana.

“I have always believed that you have to give the guy a chance because in life everybody deserves another chance. I don’t care what industry you are in‚ everybody deserves a second chance and normally they are very good success stories. Let’s give him a chance and see what happens‚ he is still 28 years old‚” said Mosimane admitting that Rantie has had a fair share of challenges off the field.

“He’s had issues off the field and that is why he can redeem himself if maybe given another chance. He is a good player and maybe he is the one for Bafana‚ you will never know. But‚ he must prove himself on the pitch and not by talking. There is no time frame on when we will offer him a contract or not‚ we agreed that he must just train.”