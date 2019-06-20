WATCH | Jerome Damon briefs Bafana about how referees will apply the rules of the game in Egypt
Damon‚ a Fifa instructor‚ was representing the Confederation of African Football's (Caf) refereeing department in a briefing that also encompassed new rules in football at Bafana's team hotel near Cairo International Airport.
"It was about how referees will apply the rules of the game in this tournament. All the teams get this‚" Damon said.
SA referee @jerome_k_damon gives @BafanaBafana a match officiating presentation on interpretations at the team hotel in Cairo ahead of @AFCON2019 #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/XyE1WLY5RC— Marc Strydom (@marc_strydom) June 20, 2019
"And it's also about the new rules‚ and the players can ask questions if they're not sure about stuff.
"It's all in keeping with the laws of the game.
"I'm here representing Caf referees department at this presentation."
Bafana open their Nations Cup against Ivory Coast at Cairo's Al Salam Stadium on Monday.