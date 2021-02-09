Why statistically the defeat to Bayern Munich was absolutely no disgrace for Ahly and Pitso Mosimane

A glance over the awe-inspiring statistics of Bayern Munich since Hansi Flick became their manager in November 2019 reveals the extent to which Al Ahly’s 2-0 Fifa Club World Cup defeat on Monday night was no disgrace at all.

Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane defended what some called “defensive” tactics in the semifinal in Al Rayyan‚ Qatar, as what was required given the level of the opposition‚ and the match situation of Robert Lewandowski’s first of two strikes coming in just the 17th minute (the second was in the 85th).

A competitive matchup for the African champions against their European counterparts is never easy‚ given the imbalance in resources and wealth. And Bayern were also no ordinary Uefa Champions League winners in 2019-20.