Sport

South African golfer Lange tests positive for Covid-19

19 March 2020 - 09:20 By AFP
Victor Lange plays a shot on the 7th during day 3 of the 2019 Eye of Africa PGA Championship at Eye of Africa Signature Golf Estate on February 02, 2019 in Johannesburg.
Image: Shaun Roy/Sunshine Tour/Gallo Images

Unheralded South African golfer Victor Lange has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the PGA Tour said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lange, ranked 1,215th in the world, was diagnosed with the Covid-19 in his native South Africa after returning from an event in Mexico on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica circuit.

A statement from the PGA Tour said Lange had no symptoms and was expected to make a full recovery after a period in quarantine at his home in Johannesburg.

“We appreciate Victor’s prompt disclosure of his diagnosis, which allows the PGA Tour to not only alert those he may have come in contact with during his lone PGA Tour Latinoamerica start this season, but also provides an opportunity to remind fans of the critical need to follow current recommendations and mandates to protect others,” the PGA Tour said in a statement.

The golf world has been thrown into chaos by the coronavirus pandemic, with the first two majors of 2020 — the Masters and the PGA Championship both being postponed.

