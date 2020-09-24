Africa

Africa starts perception study as it races for Covid-19 vaccine

As cases and deaths decrease, the continent is focusing on a strategy to vaccinate about 780 million people

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
24 September 2020 - 19:08

Covid-19 vaccines for Africa dominated the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Thursday briefing on coronavirus (https://africacdc.org/covid-19/), as the reported number of deaths and cases continued to drop across the continent.

New cases increased, however, by 9.8% from the previous Thursday, with rising infections in the north (14%) and central (56%) regions driving the 55,462 new cases, said Africa CDC director Dr John Nkengasong...

