Africa

Have My Covid-19 Pass, will travel with Africa app

The Africa CDC has launched an app to enable travel to and on the continent to help boost economies

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
01 October 2020 - 19:19

Africa is entering a new phase in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, said Dr John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on Thursday, announcing a new campaign intended to facilitate travel across the continent and boost economies.

“We recognise that we are at a different phase, where countries are easing the lockdown, and we want to be sure that they ease into it safely and maintain the easing of the lockdown as the economies work, also safely,” he said...

