Africa

‘We’re watching you’: Zim’s Mnangagwa guns for ‘hostile’ NGOs

It’s the foreign-funded organisations that are believed to be spreading false anti-Zanu-PF narratives

13 October 2020 - 19:52 By Lenin Ndebele

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has vowed to deregister any non-governmental organisations suspected of plotting to overthrow his government, and boasted about how the state was spying on “people of interest”.

Speaking to war veterans, women’s affairs and youth leaders of Zanu-PF in Harare this week, Mnangagwa said he was aware of “hostile propaganda by detractors both inside and outside the country”...

