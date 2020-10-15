Africa launches R1,6bn genomics initiative to help fight Covid-19

The continent has seen an expected rise in cases due to lockdowns easing, but we are better off than we were

New cases of Covid-19 in Africa (64,868) have risen 14% on average since last Thursday and three of the five regions on the continent are reporting increases, said Dr John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control (CDC) (https://africacdc.org/covid-19/), at its weekly update.



But the rising number of cases was to be expected as countries unlocked their economies, borders and schools, said Nkengasong and Dr Matshidiso Moeti, regional director of WHO Africa (https://www.afro.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus-covid-19), who spoke at the briefing...