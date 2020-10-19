Africa

‘Call us junta’: civilian ‘dogs’ can bark but ‘the army will always rule Zim’

Vice-president vows with army officials as cabinet ministers and legislators, the military will always be in charge

19 October 2020 - 20:00 By Lenin Ndebele

The presidency in Zimbabwe says the military will always rule the country and a civilian will never take the top office.

Vice-president Kembo Mohadi, a retired colonel, proudly quipped: “People call us junta”, while addressing senior government workers and cabinet ministers at a function in the border town of Beitbridge on Friday. ..

