‘Call us junta’: civilian ‘dogs’ can bark but ‘the army will always rule Zim’

Vice-president vows with army officials as cabinet ministers and legislators, the military will always be in charge

The presidency in Zimbabwe says the military will always rule the country and a civilian will never take the top office.



Vice-president Kembo Mohadi, a retired colonel, proudly quipped: “People call us junta”, while addressing senior government workers and cabinet ministers at a function in the border town of Beitbridge on Friday. ..