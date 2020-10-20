In Zimbabwe, stolen diamonds are the unemployed’s best friend

Three men have been arrested after a heist at a mine where workers haven’t been paid because of lockdown

Thirteen men, allegedly armed with machetes and guns, are said to have broken into a diamond mine in Zimbabwe last week and made off with six 50kg bags of diamond concentrate.



Sources at the mine told Sunday Times Daily that the gang cut through a perimeter fence of the mine on Zimbabwe’s Chiadzwa diamond fields on October 13. ..