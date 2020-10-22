Why #ENDSARS protests are different and what lessons they hold for Nigeria

In 1992, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad was set up by the commissioner for police to curb a spate of armed robberies in Nigeria. By 2009 it had become a large and powerful unit, and its focus expanded beyond armed robbers to internet fraudsters. It had also become largely uncontrolled.

Members of the unit were allowed to carry guns, drive unmarked cars and operate without badges or uniforms. They became known for their violent harassment of innocent young Nigerians. They also forced young Nigerians to withdraw money from ATMs and make transfers under duress.

There are numerous examples of people who have been raped, harassed, flogged, extorted, injured or killed by the unit.

In 2016, a campaign was launched calling for the Special Anti-Robbery Squad to be disbanded. It became widespread and drew some attention. Within three years the unit had been reformed, overhauled, decentralised and disbanded about three or four times. But without success.

Then, in early October, the first protests started against the infamous police squad. Mostly young Nigerians gathered in the front of the House of Assembly in Lagos to demand the end of the unit. Within days, thousands of protesters had gathered in 100 cities around the world, with the #EndSARS trending globally.