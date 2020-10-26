Navy looks to shore up defence against Moz terror threats

SA mulls making a temporary Richards Bay naval base permanent as IS ups the ante - but experts have a problem with this

The South African Navy is looking to establish a permanent base in Richards Bay, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, as the rapid escalation of terror-related activities in northern Mozambique have security analysts and government officials concerned.



Sources in the navy told Sunday Times Daily this week that there were “legitimate concerns” of security threats stemming from terror attacks in Cabo Delgado, which had displaced more than 300,000 people, according to the UN Food Programme, and resulted in more than 2,000 deaths in the province. ..