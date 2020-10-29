Covid’s second wave hasn’t hit Africa yet, but hitting the hot spots is vital

The continent must prepare for a resurgence to avoid another round of lockdowns at all costs, says Africa CDC head

Africa is not in the throes of a Covid-19 resurgence, said Dr John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) (https://africacdc.org/covid-19/), at his Thursday coronavirus briefing.



“We are a continent of 55 member states and it is not appropriate to say there is a ‘second wave in Africa’. You have to unplug this country by country,” he said, noting, for example, a decline in Nigeria, which has the biggest population on the continent (206 million)...