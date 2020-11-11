Choking off Moz insurgents’ food supply endangers thousands of lives
Blocking of exports into the country seen as reprisal for deadly attacks in villages on the border
11 November 2020 - 20:35
Tanzania’s barring of food exports into Mozambique out of fear of heavily armed insurgents seizing supplies is sparking fears of a rapidly worsening humanitarian crisis.
Doctors Without Borders told Sunday Times Daily this week that more than 400,000 Mozambicans living in its northern Cabo Delgado province had been forced to flee the violence...
