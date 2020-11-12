Africa

The easing of lockdowns sees Covid-19 cases rising in Africa again

Africa CDC director warns against complacency after the continent had done ‘extremely well’ in the fight against the virus

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
12 November 2020 - 19:34

Covid-19 infections are rising again overall in Africa, after dropping and stabilising from July until September said the director of the Africa CDC, Dr John Nkengasong, on Thursday at a Covid-19 update.

New infections have risen on average in all five regions during the past month, he said at the first briefing since October 29...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The easing of lockdowns sees Covid-19 cases rising in Africa again Africa
  2. Choking off Moz insurgents’ food supply endangers thousands of lives Africa
  3. Covid’s second wave hasn’t hit Africa yet, but hitting the hot spots is vital Africa
  4. The stakes are high for Africa in the scramble for Covid vaccine News
  5. Navy looks to shore up defence against Moz terror threats Africa

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...

Related articles

  1. How Covid-proofing the slums upended Kenya's business culture Africa
  2. Covid’s second wave hasn’t hit Africa yet, but hitting the hot spots is vital Africa
  3. Covid-19 vaccine could be made in SA, says President Cyril Ramaphosa Politics
  4. Australia records no new Covid-19 cases for first time in five months World
  5. Finding Covid-19 treatments is key as world pins hope on a vaccine South Africa
X