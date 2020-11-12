The easing of lockdowns sees Covid-19 cases rising in Africa again

Africa CDC director warns against complacency after the continent had done ‘extremely well’ in the fight against the virus

Covid-19 infections are rising again overall in Africa, after dropping and stabilising from July until September said the director of the Africa CDC, Dr John Nkengasong, on Thursday at a Covid-19 update.



New infections have risen on average in all five regions during the past month, he said at the first briefing since October 29...