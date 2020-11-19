Illegal gold miners believed to be 'buried alive' in Zimbabwe
19 November 2020 - 18:09
As many as 10 illegal miners are feared to have been buried alive at the Chinese-owned Premier Mine on the outskirts of Mutare in Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the death of only two but the presidential spokesperson indicated that more have perished at the weekend...
