Vaccine pressure intensifies as Africa’s Covid infections rise

The continent passed 50,000 deaths this week, highlighting the urgent need for a strategic plan

Africa’s access to Covid-19 vaccines dominated the weekly briefing on how the coronavirus was affecting the continent as new cases and deaths continued to rise over the past week.



A total of 94,082 new cases (1.2% increase) and 2,275 deaths (9% increase) were reported in the week to Thursday...