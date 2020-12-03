Africa

Africa fights fake Covid ‘facts’ as infections soar again

Citing vaccines, the Africa CDC director says one of the biggest challenges now is false information and its impact

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
03 December 2020 - 21:13

The number of new coronavirus infections a day in Africa is climbing steadily towards the peak of its first wave of infections in July, which reached about 14,000 new cases a day, said the director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control (CDC), Dr John Nkengasong, on Thursday.

From July, the number of new cases dropped to an average of 7,000 a day, but since then the numbers have been rising to about 10,000 to 12,000 cases, he said during his weekly Covid-19 briefing...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Africa fights fake Covid ‘facts’ as infections soar again Africa
  2. Vaccine pressure intensifies as Africa’s Covid infections rise Africa
  3. African ICUs have the world’s highest Covid death rate. Why? Africa
  4. Illegal gold miners believed to be 'buried alive' in Zimbabwe Africa
  5. Zim takes Vim to its economy ... but is it too dirty to clean? Africa

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA

Related articles

  1. Covid-19: 'We are going to be very strict,' Motsoaledi warns Zimbabwean ... South Africa
  2. Battles won, and lost, against Aids hold valuable lessons for Covid-19 ... South Africa
X