Africa fights fake Covid ‘facts’ as infections soar again

Citing vaccines, the Africa CDC director says one of the biggest challenges now is false information and its impact

The number of new coronavirus infections a day in Africa is climbing steadily towards the peak of its first wave of infections in July, which reached about 14,000 new cases a day, said the director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control (CDC), Dr John Nkengasong, on Thursday.



From July, the number of new cases dropped to an average of 7,000 a day, but since then the numbers have been rising to about 10,000 to 12,000 cases, he said during his weekly Covid-19 briefing...