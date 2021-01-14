Ugandans come out in numbers to vote in clash between young and old
Opposition candidate Bobi Wine appeals to young voters who say the only president they’ve ever known is an out-of-touch dictator
14 January 2021 - 19:30
Ugandans wearing face masks to brave the pandemic voted on Thursday as police and soldiers patrolled the streets of the capital during a presidential election pitting long-time leader Yoweri Museveni against popular singer Bobi Wine.
Long lines of voters snaked out of polling stations in Kampala, a stronghold for an opposition galvanised by popstar-turned-politician Wine despite a campaign scarred by deadly crackdowns...
