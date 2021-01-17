Africa

Coronavirus second wave surges across Africa

Mildly hit the first time round, the continent’s death rate has now overtaken the global average

17 January 2021 - 18:14 By Neil Munshi, Joseph Cotterill and Andres Schipani

A growing coronavirus second wave is threatening to overwhelm fragile health-care systems across Africa after months of relatively mild impact on the continent, officials have warned.

Authorities in Nigeria, Senegal, Sudan, SA and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as international organisations, say hospital capacity and oxygen supplies are running out as the continent-wide death rate this month surpassed the global average for the first time...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Coronavirus second wave surges across Africa Africa
  2. Museveni says elections the ‘most cheating-free’, but Wine and West not so sure Africa
  3. Ugandans come out in numbers to vote in clash between young and old Africa
  4. What the devil? Lord preserve us from Mogoeng’s anti-vax prayer: experts Africa
  5. Africa fights fake Covid ‘facts’ as infections soar again Africa

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
President Donald Trump impeached again - so what happens next?

Related articles

  1. African Union wants to meet in person, despite Covid-19 pandemic Africa
  2. Another new coronavirus variant found in Nigeria, says Africa CDC Africa
  3. Facing vax: 80% of Africans say they'd take Covid vaccine Africa
  4. Africa fights fake Covid ‘facts’ as infections soar again Africa
  5. Vaccine pressure intensifies as Africa’s Covid infections rise Africa
X