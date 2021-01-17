Coronavirus second wave surges across Africa

Mildly hit the first time round, the continent’s death rate has now overtaken the global average

A growing coronavirus second wave is threatening to overwhelm fragile health-care systems across Africa after months of relatively mild impact on the continent, officials have warned.



Authorities in Nigeria, Senegal, Sudan, SA and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as international organisations, say hospital capacity and oxygen supplies are running out as the continent-wide death rate this month surpassed the global average for the first time...