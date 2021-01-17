Museveni says elections the ‘most cheating-free’, but Wine and West not so sure

The Ugandan opposition leader is set to contest the results, with the US, Britain calling for an investigation

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine’s party said on Sunday it was preparing to challenge president Yoweri Museveni’s election victory and condemned what it called the house arrest of Wine and his wife.



“We have evidence of ballot-stuffing and other forms of election malpractice, and after putting it together we are going to take all measures that the law permits to challenge this fraud,” Mathias Mpuuga of Wine’s National Unity Party (NUP) told a news conference...