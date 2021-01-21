No time to waste: Africa is ready for vaccine rollout, says top health official
There’s also a huge need for oxygen as Africa’s fatality rate edges above the global rate in the second wave
21 January 2021 - 20:26
African countries desperately need medical oxygen as the continent’s Covid-19 fatality rate of 4% rises above the global average of 2,5%, said the director of the Africa CDC (https://africacdc.org/covid-19/), Dr John Nkengasong, on Thursday.
Africa had reported 81,861 deaths out of a total of 3.337 million cases by January 21, he said at the weekly Covid-19 briefing...
