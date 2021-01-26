Africa

‘The American dream is not an easy road’: Meet Biden’s special Zim guest

Restauranteur Zwelibanzi Williams was invited by Joe Biden to his debate in Tennessee. This is why

26 January 2021 - 20:23 By Lenin Ndebele

While on his campaign trail President Joe Biden got wind of a Zimbabwean woman and her husband – restaurant owners – doing tremendous community work in Durham in Northern Carolina and invited them as his special guests for the last presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22 last year.

Zwelibanzi Williams, née Moyo, who arrived in the US as a student in 1998, was sold on the Democrats’ promise to change Washington DC’s foreign policy on issues such as trade, terrorism, arms control and immigration...

