Vaccines for Africa! CDC director announces 670 million doses

Dr John Nkengasong has urged AU member states to secure vaccines on the African Medical Supplies Platform

The AU has secured 670 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines for the continent.



This was revealed by Africa Centres for Disease (CDC) (https://africacdc.org/covid-19/) director Dr John Nkengasong on Thursday at his weekly pandemic briefing...