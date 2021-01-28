Africa

Vaccines for Africa! CDC director announces 670 million doses

Dr John Nkengasong has urged AU member states to secure vaccines on the African Medical Supplies Platform

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
28 January 2021 - 20:19

The AU has secured 670 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines for the continent.

This was revealed by Africa Centres for Disease (CDC) (https://africacdc.org/covid-19/) director Dr John Nkengasong on Thursday at his weekly pandemic briefing...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Vaccines for Africa! CDC director announces 670 million doses Africa
  2. ‘The American dream is not an easy road’: Meet Biden’s special Zim guest Africa
  3. No time to waste: Africa is ready for vaccine rollout, says top health official Africa
  4. Coronavirus second wave surges across Africa Africa
  5. Museveni says elections the ‘most cheating-free’, but Wine and West not so sure Africa

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction

Related articles

  1. Stop hoarding Covid vaccines, Cyril Ramaphosa tells rich countries Politics
  2. No time to waste: Africa is ready for vaccine rollout, says top health official Africa
  3. Zambia allocated 8.7 million Covid-19 vaccines from AU Africa
  4. Africa's Covid-19 death rate now higher than global rate Africa
  5. Coronavirus second wave surges across Africa Africa
  6. Another new coronavirus variant found in Nigeria, says Africa CDC Africa
X