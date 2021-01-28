Vaccines for Africa! CDC director announces 670 million doses
Dr John Nkengasong has urged AU member states to secure vaccines on the African Medical Supplies Platform
28 January 2021 - 20:19
The AU has secured 670 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines for the continent.
This was revealed by Africa Centres for Disease (CDC) (https://africacdc.org/covid-19/) director Dr John Nkengasong on Thursday at his weekly pandemic briefing...
