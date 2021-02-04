Africa

Here’s a dose of optimism: Africa says ‘yes please’ to arriving vaccines

Things looking up as infections drop and 16 countries express interest in 114 million doses via continent’s vaccine platform

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
04 February 2021 - 20:37

Sixteen African countries have expressed interest in ordering Covid-19 vaccines through the continent’s vaccine platform, said Africa’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Dr John Nkengasong on Thursday as deaths remain high during the continent’s second wave of infections.

The Africa CDC’s target is to get 60% of Africa’s 1.3 billion people vaccinated against the coronavirus...

