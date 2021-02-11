Variant in seven African states, ‘but continent can still benefit from Oxford vaccine ’
Nations should avoid vaccine if variant is driving new cases, but those not reporting it should be targeted: expert
11 February 2021 - 21:48
African countries are advised not to roll out the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine if the coronavirus variant, first identified in SA as N501Y.V2, proves in scientific studies to be their dominant strain, Africa CDC (https://africacdc.org/covid-19/) director Dr John Nkengasong said on Thursday.
He noted, however, that SA is the only country — of the seven which have reported the variant — where it has been proved to be dominant and the AstraZeneca deployment put on hold...
