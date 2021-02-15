Thanks China, your vaccines are a ‘light at the end of a dark tunnel’: Zim
Zimbabwe receives 200,000 vaccines from China, which says more African countries will benefit from its assistance
15 February 2021 - 20:27
Zimbabwe’s ruling elite braved chilly weather early on Monday morning to receive 200,000 doses of China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare.
