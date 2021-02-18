Africa

Africa expects million doses of Covid-19 vaccine next week

Africa CDC chief Dr John Nkengasong urges use of AstraZeneca vaccine where variant is not dominant

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
18 February 2021 - 21:01

The first million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to protect healthcare workers across Africa will be delivered from next week, said the director of the Africa CDC, Dr John Nkengasong, on Thursday.

SA began vaccinating health care workers on Wednesday with the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, which has a 57% efficacy against the coronavirus variant 501Y.V2 which is dominant in the country. To date 10 African countries have reported this infectious variant: Botswana, Comoros, DRC, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, SA and Zambia...

