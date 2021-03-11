Africa

Africa’s Covid infections near 4 million as vaccine rollout gets underway

Alarmingly, SA has the highest number of Covid infections, accounting for 38% of the total cases in Africa

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
11 March 2021 - 20:10

Africa’s Covid-19 cases will soon hit four million, while the continent’s average death rate remains higher than the global case fatality rate, at 2.7%.

More than a third of its countries are reporting higher case fatality rates than the global average of 2.2%, said Africa CDC director Dr John Nkengasong on Thursday at his weekly briefing...

