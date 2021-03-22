Africa

SA Navy ramps up Moz Channel patrols as insurgents use sea for attacks

US Special Forces to train Mozambican marines to counter growing regional terrorism threat

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
22 March 2021 - 20:17

The SA Navy is to ramp up antipiracy patrols in the Mozambique Channel as that country’s government continues to battle a seemingly unstoppable insurgency.

The patrols and continued deployment of 200 soldiers, under the SANDF’s Operation Copper, will continue until March 2023. Operation Copper began in 2011 to combat rising security threats in the channel...

