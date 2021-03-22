SA Navy ramps up Moz Channel patrols as insurgents use sea for attacks
US Special Forces to train Mozambican marines to counter growing regional terrorism threat
22 March 2021 - 20:17
The SA Navy is to ramp up antipiracy patrols in the Mozambique Channel as that country’s government continues to battle a seemingly unstoppable insurgency.
The patrols and continued deployment of 200 soldiers, under the SANDF’s Operation Copper, will continue until March 2023. Operation Copper began in 2011 to combat rising security threats in the channel...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.