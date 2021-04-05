Africa

ANALYSIS | What’s in a name? Zim politics has a serious identity crisis

Zimbabwe is in limbo with no fewer than 122 vacancies in parliament and local government

05 April 2021 - 19:22 By Lenin Ndebele

Zimbabwe is in a state of flux with 122 vacancies in both parliament and local government, and with no sign of when the Covid-19 pandemic will allow by-elections to take place.

Two years before the next general elections, the results of by-elections would be a strong indicator of the support bases for both the ruling Zanu-PF and the hugely divided opposition...

