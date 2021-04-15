Africa

About 14 million Africans have had jabs, with more local manufacturing slated

But the continent is lagging behind, with less than 2% of vaccines administered to date globally being in Africa

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
15 April 2021 - 19:20

Nearly 14 million people in Africa have received Covid-19 vaccinations and 34.6 million doses have been delivered to member states, said Africa Centres for Disease Control (CDC) director (https://africacdc.org/covid-19/) John Nkengasong.

The front-runners in providing vaccinations so far are Morocco, which has reached 8,6 million people, Nigeria, at nearly one million people, and Ghana, which has administered 680,000 inoculations. SA stands at 290,000 vaccinations, Nkengasong said on Thursday at his weekly pandemic update...

