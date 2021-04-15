Africa CDC stands by AstraZeneca jab
The AZ and J&J vaccines will remain pivotal to continent’s plan to stop Covid-19, says director
15 April 2021 - 19:17
Africa CDC director Dr John Nkengasong started his weekly Covid-19 briefing on Thursday on a different note by expressing support for the deployment of the AstraZeneca (AZ) Covid-19 vaccine in Africa, after confusing reports last week that the health agency had ditched the vaccine.
“I would like to remind the public that the Africa CDC continues to recommend the uptake of the AstraZeneca vaccine, noting that the benefits of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine continue to outweigh its risks,” he said...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.