Africa

Africa CDC stands by AstraZeneca jab

The AZ and J&J vaccines will remain pivotal to continent’s plan to stop Covid-19, says director

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
15 April 2021 - 19:17

Africa CDC director Dr John Nkengasong started his weekly Covid-19 briefing on Thursday on a different note by expressing support for the deployment of the AstraZeneca (AZ) Covid-19 vaccine in Africa, after confusing reports last week that the health agency had ditched the vaccine.

“I would like to remind the public that the Africa CDC continues to recommend the uptake of the AstraZeneca vaccine, noting that the benefits of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine continue to outweigh its risks,” he said...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Africa CDC stands by AstraZeneca jab Africa
  2. ANALYSIS | What’s in a name? Zim politics has a serious identity crisis Africa
  3. Africa vaccinates 7.2 million but faces threats to progress Africa
  4. SA Navy ramps up Moz Channel patrols as insurgents use sea for attacks Africa
  5. Africa joins millions in getting AstraZeneca vaccine, supported by Africa CDC Africa

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...

Related articles

  1. EXPLAINER: How worried should we be about blood clots linked to AstraZeneca and ... World
  2. ‘Disappointing’, ‘poorly thought through’: experts slate SA vax pause News
  3. AU drops plans to buy Covid-19 vaccines from India's SSI, pivots to J&J Africa
X