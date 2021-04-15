Africa CDC stands by AstraZeneca jab

The AZ and J&J vaccines will remain pivotal to continent’s plan to stop Covid-19, says director

Africa CDC director Dr John Nkengasong started his weekly Covid-19 briefing on Thursday on a different note by expressing support for the deployment of the AstraZeneca (AZ) Covid-19 vaccine in Africa, after confusing reports last week that the health agency had ditched the vaccine.



“I would like to remind the public that the Africa CDC continues to recommend the uptake of the AstraZeneca vaccine, noting that the benefits of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine continue to outweigh its risks,” he said...