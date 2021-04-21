Chad rebels eye capital in war to ‘free the people but not hold power’

Authorities imposed a night curfew and closed land and air borders after Deby’s death was announced. A 14-day period of national mourning is being observed.

Deby, 68, died on Monday on the frontline in a battle against FACT fighters, shocking the nation and raising concerns among Western allies who had long counted on him as an ally in their fight against Islamist groups.

He had held power since 1990 and had just been announced winner of a presidential election that would have given him a sixth term in office. His son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, has been named interim president by a transitional council of military officers.

Deby, an ex-army officer who often joined soldiers on the battlefront, was visiting troops who had held up the rebel advance in intense fighting.

FACT claimed responsibility for the injuries that killed him on Monday. He was wounded by gunfire in the village of Mele near the town of Nokou, more than 300km north of N’Djamena, and evacuated to the capital where he later died, said a FACT spokesperson who requested anonymity.

After his death, the transitional council’s vice-president, Djimadoum Tirayna, said the army wanted to return power to a civilian government and hold free and democratic elections in 18 months.

But FACT rejected the military’s plan and said they would press on with their offensive.

“Chad is not a monarchy. There can be no dynastic devolution of power in our country,” it said in a statement.

The rebels are still in the region of Kanem, the spokesperson said. They were preparing to march on N’Djamena to “free the people” from a system that is undemocratic, he said, referring to the transfer of power to Deby’s son.