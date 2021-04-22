Seychelles, Morocco ahead on vaccines as Africa doubles jabs in a month

Fifteen million Covid-19 vaccines have been delivered on the continent, which amounts to 0.8% coverage

The number of Covid-19 vaccines given in Africa (https://africacdc.org/covid-19-vaccination/) has doubled over the past month to 15 million — with the Seychelles, Morocco and Rwanda leading the way in protecting the highest proportion of their citizens — Africa CDC director Dr John Nkengasong said on Thursday.



At his weekly Covid-19 briefing, he said 4.4 million Covid-19 cases and 118,849 deaths had been reported on the continent...