Dead children reveal the explosive truth about landmines in Zim

Thousands of landmines laid during Zimbabwe’s war of liberation in the 1970s are still killing civilians

In January, two boys aged five and eight were critically injured when a family tool exploded a few minutes after their father had used it as a “hammer”.



For two years, the family from Murove Village in Manicaland on the Mozambique border had unknowingly been using an explosive device as a hammer for their chores around the home. The explosive was brought home by the boys from the bush where they had taken livestock for grazing...