Africa

Let’s keep a close eye on India’s Covid ‘tsunami’, urges Africa health chief

Africa CDC head Dr John Nkengasong says we can learn from India’s spike and repeatedly warns against complacency

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
06 May 2021 - 20:50

Africa’s current Covid-19 infection curve has “striking similarities” to that of India in March, and the continent cannot be complacent that it has the virus under control, said Dr John Nkengasong, director of the Africa CDC, on Thursday at his weekly Covid-19 update (https://africacdc.org/covid-19/).

“Let’s the study the situation in India very, very carefully,” said Nkengasong...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Let’s keep a close eye on India’s Covid ‘tsunami’, urges Africa health chief Africa
  2. Africa to raise guard against Covid-19: emergency meeting on cards Africa
  3. Dead children reveal the explosive truth about landmines in Zim Africa
  4. Seychelles, Morocco ahead on vaccines as Africa doubles jabs in a month Africa
  5. Chad rebels eye capital in war to ‘free the people but not hold power’ Africa

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...

Related articles

  1. Officials testing for Covid-19 strain from India, Mkhize confirms South Africa
  2. Poland imposes quarantine for travellers from Brazil, India and South Africa World
  3. Fourteen crew positive for Covid-19 on cargo ship that sailed from India to SA South Africa
X