Let’s keep a close eye on India’s Covid ‘tsunami’, urges Africa health chief
Africa CDC head Dr John Nkengasong says we can learn from India’s spike and repeatedly warns against complacency
06 May 2021 - 20:50
Africa’s current Covid-19 infection curve has “striking similarities” to that of India in March, and the continent cannot be complacent that it has the virus under control, said Dr John Nkengasong, director of the Africa CDC, on Thursday at his weekly Covid-19 update (https://africacdc.org/covid-19/).
“Let’s the study the situation in India very, very carefully,” said Nkengasong...
