Heck, Misheck, many men would call you a brave man
Sixteen wives, a 17th in the wings, 151 children and 66-year-old Misheck Nyandoro is as happy as Larry
13 May 2021 - 20:25
A Zimbabwean man who has 16 wives and 151 children says he is keen to keep growing his family.
Misheck Nyandoro, 66, whose source of livelihood is subsistence farming, in addition to his monthly pension, said he is dedicated to all his wives and planning to wed a 17th this year...
