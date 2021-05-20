Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine holdouts are putting the world at risk, say experts
Some countries on the continent have not registered for jabs, which could lead to resistant variants and deadly new waves
20 May 2021 - 21:07
A handful of vaccine holdouts in Africa, the world’s least-inoculated continent, could pose another big challenge for global efforts to end the pandemic.
Burundi, Tanzania and Eritrea have so far rejected the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) advice to register for Covax, an initiative to distribute vaccines to poorer countries, with some officials downplaying the impact of Covid-19 and effectiveness of jabs that have allowed several countries to begin opening up...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.