Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine holdouts are putting the world at risk, say experts

Some countries on the continent have not registered for jabs, which could lead to resistant variants and deadly new waves

A handful of vaccine holdouts in Africa, the world’s least-inoculated continent, could pose another big challenge for global efforts to end the pandemic.



Burundi, Tanzania and Eritrea have so far rejected the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) advice to register for Covax, an initiative to distribute vaccines to poorer countries, with some officials downplaying the impact of Covid-19 and effectiveness of jabs that have allowed several countries to begin opening up...