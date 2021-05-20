Africa

Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine holdouts are putting the world at risk, say experts

Some countries on the continent have not registered for jabs, which could lead to resistant variants and deadly new waves

20 May 2021 - 21:07 By Antony Sguazzin

A handful of vaccine holdouts in Africa, the world’s least-inoculated continent, could pose another big challenge for global efforts to end the pandemic.

Burundi, Tanzania and Eritrea have so far rejected the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) advice to register for Covax, an initiative to distribute vaccines to poorer countries, with some officials downplaying the impact of Covid-19 and effectiveness of jabs that have allowed several countries to begin opening up...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. There’s no one-size-fits-all game plan for Africa’s fight against Covid Africa
  2. Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine holdouts are putting the world at risk, say experts Africa
  3. Zim’s David and Goliath moment is coming. We must prepare: opposition leader Africa
  4. Covid vaccine usage a shot in the arm for Africa, but SA is lagging Africa
  5. Heck, Misheck, many men would call you a brave man Africa

Latest Videos

Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng

Related articles

  1. Malawi burns nearly 20,000 expired Covid-19 shots despite assurances on shelf ... Africa
  2. Covid vaccine usage a shot in the arm for Africa, but SA is lagging Africa
  3. Let’s keep a close eye on India’s Covid ‘tsunami’, urges Africa health chief Africa
  4. Side effects of vaccine hesitancy in Africa are showing, and they’re bad World
X