There’s no one-size-fits-all game plan for Africa’s fight against Covid
In the past month, the infection rate in Africa has dropped on average by 9%, but is on the up in south and central regions
20 May 2021 - 21:07
More than a fifth of the population in Uganda has been infected with Covid-19, while only about 3% in Zimbabwe and Sierra Leone have been, a new seroprevalence survey in Africa reveals.
“A significant proportion of the African population remains susceptible to the virus,” warned Dr Justin Maeda, Africa CDC head of surveillance and disease intelligence, presenting the results from four countries out of 17 engaged in the study...
