Exhume Mugabe and rebury him, Zim traditional court rules

Court fines Grace Mugabe for going against custom when she took charge of her late husband’s funeral arrangements

A traditional court in Zimbabwe has ruled that the remains of former president Robert Mugabe should be exhumed and reburied at National Heroes Acre in Harare by July 1 this year.



The Zvimba traditional court sat on Thursday in Kutama village, where Mugabe was born, and made its ruling. The traditional court oversees village matters and has jurisdiction in cultural, traditional and customary issues...