Slow vaccination rate has Africa playing Covid catch-up with rest of world

SA has the highest increase in new cases on average, at 14%, among the most populous countries on the continent

Africa is lagging far behind the world in Covid-19 vaccinations and will fail to make its target of 60% of people protected by the end of 2022, if it continues at this pace, warned Dr John Nkengasong, director of the Africa CDC, on Thursday from Cape Town.



Just more than half of the 43.5 million vaccines delivered to the continent have gone into people’s arms, covering a mere 1.67% of its people with a single dose...